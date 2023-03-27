New round of athletes inducted into Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame

About two dozen new names are now part of the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.
About two dozen new names are now part of the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - About two dozen new names are now part of the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.

This marks the second year for the hall of fame.

This year’s class of inductees includes Leroy Byrd, who played for Bryan Station High School and the University of Kentucky.

He says it’s important to celebrate the accomplishments of all athletes.

“A lot of us has played oversee. In different states. It’s something that I think the younger kids, the younger generations of athletes needs to see so they can strive and try to achieve this goal,” said Byrd.

In its inaugural year, the hall of fame added 22 Lexington athletes.

