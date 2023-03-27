Police investigating death in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after finding a dead man in a car off West Line Creek Road.

Joshua Hagle, 35, of London, was found approximately seven miles outside of London on Saturday morning.

Hagle had been reported as missing.

An autopsy is being conducted in Frankfort to assist with the investigation.

