Police investigating death in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after finding a dead man in a car off West Line Creek Road.

Joshua Hagle, 35, of London, was found approximately seven miles outside of London on Saturday morning.

Hagle had been reported as missing.

An autopsy is being conducted in Frankfort to assist with the investigation.

