Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a shooting Monday, March 27, 2023.(Metro Nashville PD, Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Metro Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the school, and the shooter is dead. Student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available.

