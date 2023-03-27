Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Harrison County are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at a gas station.

According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on Bridge Street.

Police say a man was stabbed and the suspect ran off before officers got there.

The victim was airlifted to UK Hospital, but we’re told his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Cynthiana Police Department at 859-234-7157.

