Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Harrison County are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at a gas station.
According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on Bridge Street.
Police say a man was stabbed and the suspect ran off before officers got there.
The victim was airlifted to UK Hospital, but we’re told his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Cynthiana Police Department at 859-234-7157.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.