Ticket registration now open for 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Golf fans can now interested in attending the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club can go online and register for tickets.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the 2024 PGA Championships should visit pgachampionship.com/register.

This will be the fourth PGA Championship hosted by the Louisville course. Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship, his second.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.