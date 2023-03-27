Ticket registration now open for 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

To be played May 13-19 2024
Valhalla Golf Club will host the 2024 PGA Championship.
Valhalla Golf Club will host the 2024 PGA Championship.(PGA of America)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Golf fans can now interested in attending the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club can go online and register for tickets.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the 2024 PGA Championships should visit pgachampionship.com/register.

This will be the fourth PGA Championship hosted by the Louisville course. Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship, his second.

