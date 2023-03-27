UK guard Sahvir Wheeler enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Sahvir Wheeler has played his final game as a Kentucky Wildcat. According to @VerbalCommits, the 5th-year senior entered the transfer portal Monday.

Wheeler played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky and during the 2021-2022 season,. Wheeler was productive, averaging 10.1 points per game and led the SEC with 6.9 assists per game. Wheeler’s best outing was against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

On that December day in Sin City, Wheeler lit up the Tar Heels for 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting, with eight assists and four steals in a 98-69 thrashing.

Starting the 2022-23 campaign Wheeler started well again but after a bizarre home loss to South Carolina, Wheeler would be relegated to coming off the bench and he was not the same player.

In fact, Wheeler’s last game was February 4th in a 72-67 win at home against Florida. The Houston native scored eight points with three assists but then an ankle injury prevented him from playing.

Wheeler finished the 2022-23 season averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.