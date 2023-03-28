College campus evacuated following possible threat

Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College(Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Middlesboro.

Police were sent to the campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Techincal College (SKCTC) Tuesday morning after college staff received a threat.

Middlesboro Police Chief Joe Holder said police are investigating and there is a police presence on campus right now.

Amy Simpson, the Director of Communications and Public Relations tells WYMT everyone is safe and the Middlesboro campus will be closed for the rest of the day.

We’re told SKCTC President Dr. Vic Adams will make a statement as soon as more details are available.

