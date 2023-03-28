Extra security helps schools avoid being perceived as ‘soft targets,’ Ky. SRO says

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small central Kentucky Christian school recently hired a school resource officer in hopes of preventing something like what happened Monday in Nashville.

Danville Christian Academy has former Boyle County sheriff Derek Robbins as their SRO. He has been DCA’s school resource officer for several months.

Robbins says he jumped at the opportunity and says Sheriff Taylor Bottoms worked out an arrangement for this school to have an SRO along with the existing public schools.

Gaining access to the building is also a lot more difficult than simply opening the door. You have to be buzzed in and there are cameras all around. A cruiser is parked outside and it’s clear there is extra security here all the time.

“Having someone in the school system is a huge deterrent,” said Robbins. “And it’s going to make the kids safer. Everywhere. Not just in Boyle County, but everywhere.”

There are secure entrances all over the school, upstairs and down, and at several locations, each requiring either a key fob or keypad entry.

Robbins says he hopes just the knowledge of extra security would prevent someone from thinking the school was a soft target.

