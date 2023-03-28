Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act

Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Historic legislation passed in the City of Frankfort Monday night.

The City Commission passed their version of the CROWN Act: legislation designed to ensure protection against discrimination on race-based hairstyles.

They are the third Kentucky city to adopt the CROWN Act.

Mural celebrating CROWN Act unveiled at Lexington market

“We’re fighting for the color of our skin. We’re fighting for our hair,” said Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.

Just Louisville and Covington have passed CROWN Act legislation, protecting everyone from all cultures from discrimination based on their hairstyle. There is nothing on the books statewide. Legislation at the state level has died multiple times.

“I had an afro until I was 13. Here, it’s just big hair; don’t care for me,” Waldridge said.

Waldridge led the mission for Frankfort passing the ordinance.

“I’m super excited about being able to hopefully get other cities on board with us and show that we are the capital city and we will lead Kentucky,” said Waldridge.

Waldridge says there had been emails from citizens with pushback. One man even addressed the commission before they voted.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for several reasons,” said Frankfort resident Dennis Krol. “One, it only refers to the Black population. It doesn’t say anything about the white population. It doesn’t say anything about the native Indians.”

Commissioners say there is no mention in the law of specific ethnic backgrounds. They say the “whereas” section does mention the Black community as an example.

“Natural origin. I think that’s pushing the envelope, as a lot of people are born here in America. The other thing is it says nothing about the Muslims. So I think this is something you all need to reconsider or maybe reconstruct,” Krol said.

However, the commission unanimously passed the ordinance just minutes later.

“This is America. We are a melting pot of many, many cultures. We have to take pride in that,” said Waldridge.

Republican state senator Whitney Westerfield filed bi-partisan support for the CROWN act this legislative session. However, it was never heard on the Senate floor.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on...
Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after burglary of Lexington home
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

SRO
New legislation expands SRO options for Ky. private schools
Aspire Appalachia ends flood relief program
Armondo and Alexandra Elizondo made the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pikeville to Lexington...
Kentucky For Kentucky’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ ‘officiates’ wedding
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave in November
FCPS responds to lawsuit filed by principal on administrative leave