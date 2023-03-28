Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms possible later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will remain on the calm side. At the end of the week, a strong system will approach with gusty storms.

These next few days look pretty quiet. Other than a passing shower today, most of us will stay on the dry side until Friday. Temperatures will enter recovery mode through the end of the week. At that time, we could reach the 70s for highs. The numbers are fine but the wind and storms will take away from the enjoyment.

A potent storm system blows across Kentucky on Friday. Out ahead of this system, you will find winds gusting 40-50 MPH. I have even seen some non-thunderstorm winds that blow in here at around 60 MPH. Just expect another solid wind event to head our way. This will likely be another multi-state severe weather situation. Reports of more tornadoes and major wind damage will come in again!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.