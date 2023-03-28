Longtime Lexington restaurant under new ownership again

Charlie Brown's
Charlie Brown's(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 50-year-old popular Lexington restaurant and bar is under new ownership.

Charlie Brown’s has been a staple in the chevy chase area for decades.

Former owner David Fuller retired after 40 years of managing and serving inside the chevy chase area restaurant.

New co-owner Chris Behler and two other business partners bought the restaurant from Fuller earlier this month.

The restaurant is located close to UK’s campus and is known for its laid-back, dimly lit vibe, surrounded by a thousand books.

Regulars say they keep coming back for the atmosphere and the good food.

After 50 years in business will there be any change?

“We’re not changing anything,” said Behler. “We’ve been open for 50 years and that’s a good enough reason not to change anything.”

After 40 years of managing and serving tables at Charlie Brown’s previous owner David Fuller is hanging up his apron.

“40 years he was just ready to retire, he’s in his 70s now and it’s a good time for him to take it easy,” Behler said.

Fuller has left a legacy behind including a thousand books that surround the restaurant.

