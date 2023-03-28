Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges after leading police on a high-speed chase this weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, deputies tried to stop a driver on Highway 90 in Monticello, before he took off as police approached the car.

Police knew the driver, Zachary Lair, 28, of Monticello was driving on a suspended license and was driving a car that was previously used to transport a large quantity of meth.

The chase took police down Highway 90 and through a red light at the intersection of North Main Street, where a Monticello Police officer was sitting with his emergency equipment activated. We’re told Lair nearly hit the officer’s cruiser before continuing down Highway 90 at speed of more than 120 mph at times.

Police ended up breaking off the pursuit due to safety reasons, but later found the car sitting just off Frazer Chapel Road.

Deputies found Lair nearby and took him into custody.

He is charged with several counts of wanton endangerment on a police officer, fleeing or evading police, driving on a suspended license, speeding and running a red light.

Lair is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on a no-release bond.

