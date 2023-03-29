Active shooter training held in Madison Co.

Police officers and emergency personnel from all over Madison county came to the Richmond Mall to participate in the training.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In Richmond, officers, other first responders and supporting agencies held an active shooter training session at the Richmond Mall.

Police officers and emergency personnel from all over Madison county came to the Richmond Mall to participate in the training.

“It’s something we’ve been working on as a county. We’ve been working cooperatively with all the agencies in the county for about a year now to work towards this,” said Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

Multiple agencies across Madison County worked together to complete the two-hour training session. The scenario included an active shooter entering a business along with victims in need.

The training gives them a chance to evaluate their response as a team and shows them what they do well and what they can continue to work on.

“What we really look for is how the officers are working together from other agencies. How well they’re communicating, what their tactics are, their response times. Various things like that that you would see that would come into play that could cause problems or work to our advantage,” said Chief Richardson.

Madison County EMS director, Ron Jackson, says following the most recent mass shooting tragedy in Nashville, he’s proud to see the hard work their first responders have shown.

“We’ve taken time to put the training in, and it’s a large community, and we’ve got a lot of schools, two colleges, two hospitals,” said Jackson. “It’s a large community that we have to practice and work together on.”

Police say this training is necessary and will help them respond correctly and quickly in an active shooter scenario.

Richmond police say they will continue to have these training sessions throughout the year.

