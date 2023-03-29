Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people are stranded at Blue Grass Airport after multiple flight cancellations.

Passengers attempting to fly Allegiant Airlines to the Orlando-Sanford Airport have been met with several delays.

Their flight was scheduled to take off at 1 p.m. Monday.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, their flight still hadn’t taken off.

Jennie Caudill, one of those stranded passengers, feels for others on her flight.

“There are people that need to get home to their families, there are people who have children, that I can’t help it, that are missing out on their children performing at universal studios, a once in a lifetime and I feel for those people,” Caudill said.

Caudill says one woman is trying to get to a loved one in hospice care. Others are just trying to get back home.

She says she flies allegiant every two to three weeks to see a family member and has never had any issues before.

“The bad thing is they’ve led us on for two days now, just say ‘we’re canceling the flight,’ but they won’t,” Caudill said.

Caudill is hoping to get back to her husband in Florida Tuesday night, but she says, at this point,t she’s not sure if it will happen.

We reached out to Allegiant Air, who gave reasons for the delays:

Unfortunately, flight 1303, scheduled to depart LEX Monday, bound for SFB, was delayed due to a maintenance issue. However, once the issue was resolved, the crew timed out, meaning they reached the maximum number of hours they are allowed to fly each day, as mandated by the FAA. Because of this, we had to reschedule the flight for today. We gave each customer $200 in cash via our electronic payment system so that they could book hotel accommodations overnight. Additionally, for their inconvenience, we gave them meal vouchers and $200 in vouchers to use for future travel. Today, a new plane was sent to operate the flight to Florida. However, an issue with the aircraft emergency lighting was discovered and the flight had to be delayed. A replacement aircraft is currently en route to LEX and is scheduled to depart to SFB tonight at 10 pm local time. Because our passengers’ travel plans have been further disrupted, we will be issuing refunds to them for this leg of their journey. Again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our passengers. We make every attempt to avoid delays, but always operate with safety as our top priority. Customers affected by this delay can reach out to our Customer Care Center via phone, social media, or by utilizing our online chat portal.

