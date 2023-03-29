Hundreds turn out for rally against ‘anti-trans’ legislation in Frankfort

Hundreds turn out for rally against ‘anti-trans’ legislation in Frankfort
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Wednesday for the final days of the 2023 legislative session.

Several bills are still unresolved and legislators are expected to vote to override several of Governor Beshear’s vetoes.

One of those is Senate Bill 150. It’s a bill that proponents say is needed to protect kids, but the opposition was very vocal in Frankfort when lawmakers returned Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people, kids and adults, came from all over Kentucky to rally against what they say is anti-transgender legislation. Many wore multiple colors, some dressed up in costumes or in drag.

People say Senate Bill 150 and other bills will hurt kids and could even increase suicide. They say the bill will overrule parents’ rights and deny them medically supported health care. Specifically, the bill language says it will prohibit sex change procedures and hormone treatments for kids. It will also not allow the mandated use of pronouns. It would also ban drag performances anywhere where children are present.

Supporters of SB 150 say call sex change procedures for children barbaric. They say the legislation is overwhelmingly supported by Kentuckians and ensures parents are not kept in the dark.

However, people who came to Wednesday’s rally today claim it’s hate and bans the discussion and practice of LGBTQ topics.

Lawmakers must adjourn by midnight Thursday, according to the Kentucky constitution.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anson Moore and 20-year-old Michael...
Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena
Charlie Brown's
Longtime Lexington restaurant under new ownership again
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Ronnie Goldy
Impeachment of fmr. commonwealth’s attorney heading to full Senate
The Transylvania women’s basketball team is a perfect 32-0 for the 2023 season and has earned a...
Undefeated Transylvania women heading to national championship game
Richmond pawn shop damaged in suspected robbery
WATCH | Richmond pawn shop damaged in suspected robbery
Damage to Richmond pawn shop.
Surveillance video shows truck crashing into Ky. business during burglary