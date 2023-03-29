Hundreds turn out for rally against ‘anti-trans’ legislation in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Wednesday for the final days of the 2023 legislative session.

Several bills are still unresolved and legislators are expected to vote to override several of Governor Beshear’s vetoes.

One of those is Senate Bill 150. It’s a bill that proponents say is needed to protect kids, but the opposition was very vocal in Frankfort when lawmakers returned Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people, kids and adults, came from all over Kentucky to rally against what they say is anti-transgender legislation. Many wore multiple colors, some dressed up in costumes or in drag.

People say Senate Bill 150 and other bills will hurt kids and could even increase suicide. They say the bill will overrule parents’ rights and deny them medically supported health care. Specifically, the bill language says it will prohibit sex change procedures and hormone treatments for kids. It will also not allow the mandated use of pronouns. It would also ban drag performances anywhere where children are present.

Supporters of SB 150 say call sex change procedures for children barbaric. They say the legislation is overwhelmingly supported by Kentuckians and ensures parents are not kept in the dark.

However, people who came to Wednesday’s rally today claim it’s hate and bans the discussion and practice of LGBTQ topics.

Lawmakers must adjourn by midnight Thursday, according to the Kentucky constitution.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.