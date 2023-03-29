Impeachment of fmr. commonwealth’s attorney heading to full Senate

The Senate Impeachment Committee unanimously adopted the findings of fact from the House.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The impeachment of a former commonwealth’s attorney will now go to the full Senate.

Ronnie Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

He resigned in February, but lawmakers say their job is to take his punishment further.

It’s not clear when the full Senate will hear the impeachment case.

Lawmakers must adjourn by midnight Thursday, according to the Kentucky constitution.

