Impeachment of fmr. commonwealth’s attorney heading to full Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The impeachment of a former commonwealth’s attorney will now go to the full Senate.

The Senate Impeachment Committee unanimously adopted the findings of fact from the House.

Ronnie Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

He resigned in February, but lawmakers say their job is to take his punishment further.

It’s not clear when the full Senate will hear the impeachment case.

Lawmakers must adjourn by midnight Thursday, according to the Kentucky constitution.

