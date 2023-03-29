Jackson Gray clubs grand slam to power No. 16 Kentucky

The outfielder crushes game-winning grand slam against former school
Jackson Gray. Kentucky defeats Indiana 12-2. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Jackson Gray. Kentucky defeats Indiana 12-2. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jackson Gray slugged a game-winning grand slam deep into the night as No. 16 Kentucky rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-8 victory over Western Kentucky at Nick Denes Field.

Gray, who transferred to UK from WKU after the 2022 season, belted a 3-2 pitch over the UK bullpen beyond the right field wall in the seventh inning and Grant Smith added a three-run shot an inning later to help outlast the Hilltoppers. It was UK’s eighth true road win of the season and improved its record to 22-3.

The Cats looked a step slow in the early going, falling behind the scrappy ‘Toppers 4-0 through six innings. But the rally finally arrived when Emilien Pitre walked to open the seventh and scored from first when the centerfielder mishandled Hunter Gilliam’s single to the gap. An error allowed another run to score before Gray’s titanic shot.

Seth Logue earned the win on the mound and Zach Hise closed it out in the ninth for his first save at UK.

