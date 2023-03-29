Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible at the end of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very strong storm system will bring thunderstorms and high winds to the region on Friday & Saturday.

You won’t find any major issues today or tomorrow. It looks like both days will include sunshine and milder temperatures. Normal highs come in around 61 degrees and there’s a chance most of you will dance all around it.

The potent storm system for the end of the week will likely be a multi-state severe weather event. Long before the strongest storms arrive in Kentucky, we’ll experience some strong winds. Some of the more intense, non-thunderstorm, wind gusts will likely hit 60 MPH or higher at times. When you have this kind of general wind energy around it doesn’t take much for thunderstorms to tap into that and cause even stronger gusts. Those high winds will linger into Saturday. There is also a good sign of spinning thunderstorms, especially in western Kentucky.

There is plenty to watch with these storms and I will try to get a timeline out for them as it gets closer.

Take care of each other!

