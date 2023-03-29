Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible at the end of the week

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very strong storm system will bring thunderstorms and high winds to the region on Friday & Saturday.

You won’t find any major issues today or tomorrow. It looks like both days will include sunshine and milder temperatures. Normal highs come in around 61 degrees and there’s a chance most of you will dance all around it.

The potent storm system for the end of the week will likely be a multi-state severe weather event. Long before the strongest storms arrive in Kentucky, we’ll experience some strong winds. Some of the more intense, non-thunderstorm, wind gusts will likely hit 60 MPH or higher at times. When you have this kind of general wind energy around it doesn’t take much for thunderstorms to tap into that and cause even stronger gusts. Those high winds will linger into Saturday. There is also a good sign of spinning thunderstorms, especially in western Kentucky.

There is plenty to watch with these storms and I will try to get a timeline out for them as it gets closer.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anson Moore and 20-year-old Michael...
Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena
Charlie Brown's
Longtime Lexington restaurant under new ownership again
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead
Strong to severe storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty winds and severe weather will race across the country.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms possible later this week
Keeping a close eye on a weak weather maker, which will spark a few showers on Tuesday.
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Midweek Sunshine and Highs in the 70s