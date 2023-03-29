Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a special update to a heartwarming story we have been following.
A dog with a picky appetite is finally with her forever home.
Delilah, a black pitbull lab mix who, while suffering from parvo, would only eat Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, has fully recovered and celebrated with a trip to Raising Cane’s.
The Lexington humane society was caring for Delilah as she was treated for parvo. She wasn’t eating until they made a trip to Cane’s for some chicken fingers.
Cane’s shared pictures of Delilah and her new family enjoying her favorite restaurant.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.