Lexington mom in desperate need of kidney donor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mom of three is in desperate need of a kidney donor, and her plea is spreading across the state.

49-year-old Diana Marji was diagnosed with kidney disease three years ago, and she’s been waiting on a donor ever since.

Her doctor at UK Hospital told her, at this point, she needs to find a living donor. If she doesn’t, she’ll be placed on dialysis. So her family created bumper stickers, flyers and social media posts to try and spread the word.

“It has been a struggle,” Diana said. “And if it wasn’t for having my husband beside me and my children, I don’t know what I would have done. It’s been a blessing to have them, to continue on and get my strength from them.”

Diana’s doctor at UK Hospital says kidney disease is known as the silent killer. He says most people don’t know they have it until they reach renal failure.

Click here to learn more about Diana’s story and kidney donation. Or call or text 859-402-7686.

