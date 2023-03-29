Lexington mom in desperate need of kidney donor

Diana Marji and her familiy.
Diana Marji and her familiy.(Marji family)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mom of three is in desperate need of a kidney donor, and her plea is spreading across the state.

49-year-old Diana Marji was diagnosed with kidney disease three years ago, and she’s been waiting on a donor ever since.

Her doctor at UK Hospital told her, at this point, she needs to find a living donor. If she doesn’t, she’ll be placed on dialysis. So her family created bumper stickers, flyers and social media posts to try and spread the word.

“It has been a struggle,” Diana said. “And if it wasn’t for having my husband beside me and my children, I don’t know what I would have done. It’s been a blessing to have them, to continue on and get my strength from them.”

Diana’s doctor at UK Hospital says kidney disease is known as the silent killer. He says most people don’t know they have it until they reach renal failure.

Click here to learn more about Diana’s story and kidney donation. Or call or text 859-402-7686.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anson Moore and 20-year-old Michael...
Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena
Charlie Brown's
Longtime Lexington restaurant under new ownership again
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead

Latest News

More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in the Vietnam War. Wednesday afternoon, local civic leaders...
Memorial for Vietnam veterans held in Frankfort
House Fire
One dead after McCreary Co. house fire
In March 2021, the Kentucky River rose to near-record levels, flooding low-lying homes, filling...
Woodford County officials working to prevent future flooding
Active shooter training held in Madison Co.
WATCH | Active shooter training held in Madison Co.