Memorial for Vietnam veterans held in Frankfort

More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in the Vietnam War. Wednesday afternoon, local civic leaders in Frankfort held a ceremony in their memory.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nation recognized National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day on Wednesday. This is also the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops to leave South Vietnam.

More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in the war. Wednesday afternoon, local civic leaders in Frankfort held a ceremony in their memory.

Edna Taylor organized the event at Frankfort’s Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It is an honor for me to be able to put on something in remembrance of them,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s brother Billy Ray Parker was killed in Vietnam. It has been 53 years since his death, and Taylor continues to keep his memory alive.

“This is the only way that I could find closure to honor him and all the veterans that didn’t get to have the special day,” Taylor said.

The memorial honors the 1,109 Kentuckians who were killed in the war.

Many veterans who made it home were not treated as heroes.

“They got spit on. They got abused, and, you know, this is a way I can tell them I care,” Taylor said.

Vets had time before the event to share war stories. 50-year-old memories are still fresh.

“We need to treat them like we treated our World War 2 and Korean War veterans; continue to have days of remembrance like this and days of honor, making sure they have services and taking our time and hearing their stories,” said Kentucky Dept. of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Whitney P. Allen Jr.

If you are a Vietnam veteran or know of one and are not sure of their proper benefits, CLICK HERE

