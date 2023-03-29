Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Police in Ohio are looking for two suspects who they said hit a homeless man with a bat and stole his belongings.

According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday around 11 p.m.

Police said the two suspects, who they believe are between 14 and 16 years old, came up from behind the victim and hit him over the head twice with a bat or a stick. The suspects then stole the victim’s belongings and ran away.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” to his head but refused to go to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to text or call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anson Moore and 20-year-old Michael...
Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena
Charlie Brown's
Longtime Lexington restaurant under new ownership again
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Police are looking for a suspect after they say a Lexington restaurant was robbed. It happened...
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Lexington restaurant