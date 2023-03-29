Retired state trooper found dead after Ky. house fire

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a house fire in McCreary County.

The fire happened Wednesday morning at a home on Johns Road in Pine Knot. We’re told the man’s body was found in the home after the fire.

Kentucky State Police say the body was burned beyond recognition, so DNA is being used to make a positive identification. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

State police say the victim has since been identified as 57-year-old Phillip A. Hays. We’re told Hays was a retired Kentucky State Trooper. He graduated from Cadet Class #72 and retired in 2013 From Post 11 London.

We do not know yet how the fire started.

KSP is leading the investigation.

