Suspect on the loose after robbery at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police a looking for a suspect after they say a Lexington restaurant was robbed.

It happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 at the Subway restaurant on Pimlico Parkway in the Park Hills Shopping Center.

Police say it was reported that a man entered the business, implied he had a weapon and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

Police do not have a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

