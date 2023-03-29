Undefeated Transylvania women heading to national championship game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania women’s basketball team is a perfect 32-0 for the 2023 season and has earned a trip to its first national title game.

Fans, students, and staff woke up early Wednesday morning to send off the Transy WBB team in style from the front steps of their home court.

The undefeated Pioneers are headed to Dallas in search of their first-ever national championship.

“This team has so many accolades and university firsts and I believe there’s still one more to come,” said Holly Sheiley, Transy VP of Athletics.

The team has had a week off following their Final Four win. So, they’re ready to go and the fans were happy to see them on their way.

They received a police escort out of Fayette County and headed off for CVG airport.

However, before they left, the mayor’s office had a surprise for them with a declaration of March 29th, 2023 as Go Pioneers Day.

UK Sports teams often grab the headlines, so Transylvania University president Brien Lewis says they’re proud to have this historic moment in the national spotlight.

“We really love the opportunity to represent not just Transylvania and the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, but truly Lexington, the bluegrass, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We’re still dancing and we hope everyone will be behind us,” said Lewis.

Transy takes the floor this Saturday at noon against Christopher Newport University.

Watch parties are being held at the Kentucky Theatre and at KSBar and Grill, so you can come and cheer on the Pios. There is also a watch party in Louisville for the Pioneers happening at the drake’s in Saint Matthew’s. Those all begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

You can also catch the game on the CBS Sports Network.

