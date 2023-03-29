Woodford County officials working to prevent future flooding

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Woodford County say their biggest natural threat is flooding and they’re hard at work trying to prevent it.

In March 2021, the Kentucky River rose to near-record levels, flooding low-lying homes, filling up basements, destroying their belongings and appliances.

Many of those who live along the river banks in the Clifton area were forced to leave. Some returned, and others did not.

The county has spent the last few years working with FEMA to buy up certain properties and tear down homes, as well as help homeowners get their property elevated.

They’ve also been working with developers to help them understand certain properties’ flood risk.

Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells us floods not only cause physical and emotional damage, but they can pose a greater risk to the overall community health.

“People that are in flood-prone water, we may need to send rescuers in after them if they’re trapped and it puts additional people at risk in a situation that can be avoided,” said Chandler.

Flood stage measurements have been installed down by the river to track and monitor water levels. Chandler tells us it has been a joint effort between willing homeowners, the support and funding from local leaders and federal assistance.

