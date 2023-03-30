‘Anti-trans’ law sees strong reactions from both sides

By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Bill 150 was overridden in both chambers of the General Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill, which would ban gender transition procedures for minors and allow teachers to refuse to use a student’s preferred pronouns, among other provisions, has caused a lot of controversies this session.

Advocates against SB 150 say although parts of this bill technically go into effect on Thursday, they will continue to fight against these measures.

“I imagine many school administrators and teachers are very confused about what this is going to look like for them. I know for a fact trans youth are very confused about what this is going to mean for them,” said Oliver Hall, an advocate against SB 150. “I’ve heard trans parents say, ‘should I even send my child to school, like what’s going to happen to them if I send them to school tomorrow?’”

Those for the bill say this will protect Kentucky children.

“I think in order for a child’s education to be all that it can be, the parents must be involved in that process,” said Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson. “I understand that there are many absent parents in the lives of students but those parents who wish to be involved in their child’s education and wish to know what they are being taught especially in sensitive areas like human sexuality, this bill allows full parental access and approval.”

Wednesday’s approval of SB 150 caused a lot of reaction inside and outside the state Capitol.

Kentucky State Police arrested protestors inside the house gallery, and they were later released from Franklin County Jail.

“Just remember that there are trans adults that will continue to show up and fight for you,” Hall said.

Some parts of the bill that can take effect immediately include the use of preferred pronouns and restrictions on assigned bathrooms in schools.

We reached out to several school districts for comment about changes in their policies following the bill’s passing, but have not heard back.

The healthcare ban provisions will not go into effect for another 90 days, and ACLU sent a statement Wednesday saying they will be taking this issue to court.

