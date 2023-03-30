Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve driven past South Park in Lexington, you’ve seen the big ‘coming soon’ sign hanging on the building of the new Main Event.

Now, the sign was taken down and the doors officially opened Wednesday.

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for everybody in the family to enjoy.

Under one roof, families and friends can spend hours indulging in countless games and activities.

General Manager AJ Harpring says he and his staff have also been waiting on the edge of their seats for the ‘now open’ sign to be hung up.

“They’ve done a lot of training and a lot of good work to get to this point,” Harpring said.

Main Event has about 200 employees who Harpring says are ready to be a part of the customer experience.

“We’ve got dining. We’ve got a full bar. We’ve got 22 bowling lanes. We’ve got arcade games. We have laser tag and we have an aerial obstacle course with a zipline attached to it,” said Harpring.

When you come in you’ll be greeted by kiosks and the center’s brand ambassadors. From there, you can pick from the various game and family packages. Harpring says it’s affordable and open seven days a week.

“We not only offer all of this in the building, but we do packages for birthday parties for kids. We do banquets. We work with schools. We do what we call ‘rent the event’ where you can rent the center out for four hours and have free reign of the building,” said Harpring.

Harpring says they even have a private VIP area with four bowling lanes for people to rent out.

“We’re excited for everybody to come in both today and tomorrow and in the future,” said Harpring.

This weekend marks the first weekend Main Event is open. There will be a ribbon cutting Friday morning at 10:30 and then doors will be open at noon.

The first 200 people in line Friday will win free laser tag for a year.

