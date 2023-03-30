Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | High winds and strong storms Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major severe weather event will be coming together on Friday. Some of those storms could cause problems in Kentucky.

We’ll squeeze out one more decent day before the really rough weather blows into Kentucky. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Most will find mainly sunny skies. The only time the skies change will be at night and that’s when clouds will increase.

Showers & storms will first arrive during the morning hours on Friday. Some of those will be pretty gusty!

Let’s break this down.

  • Winds will begin blowing early Friday morning
  • Some of those initial gusts will push 40 MPH
  • The first rounds of storms will drive through before sunrise
  • Several different rounds of storms will be possible throughout the day
  • Winds will be an issue all day with some gusts reaching 50-60 MPH
  • Late Friday night, we will see some of the strongest storms
  • Those storms will linger through the early morning on Saturday
  • Winds will not back down until Saturday night

This isn’t the only round of severe storms that we have in our 7-Day Forecast. Next week will bring more storm clusters to the region and many of those could again reach the strong to severe level. At the same time, we will see highs reach mid-May normals. It’s shaping up to be a very eventful run in the world of weather.

Take care of each other!

