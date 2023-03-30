Lexington council member asking for help to keep kids fed over spring break

A Lexington council member is asking the people of Lexington for help as she works to feed kids...
A Lexington council member is asking the people of Lexington for help as she works to feed kids in need over the upcoming spring break.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington council member is asking the people of Lexington for help as she works to feed kids in need over the upcoming spring break.

“Lexington shows up in a big way when there’s natural disasters. In Eastern Kentucky’s floods, in Western Kentucky’s tornadoes but right here we have an epidemic and a pandemic where our children are not getting fed and we are so nervous about the spring break,” said Councilmember Tayna Fogle.

Fogle serves Lexington’s first district and she says that many parents will face challenges next week in feeding their children. That’s because, during spring break, those kids can’t get the school-provided meals they rely on.

So, Councilmember Fogle is calling on the people of Lexington to fill up the Northside branch of the public library so she and her partners can go out into the community and ensure that no child goes home hungry.

They’re inviting all families in need to come to one of five parks next week: Coolavin, Charles Young, Dunbar, Green Scres and Winburn.

“Not only are we going to feed children in the park. We’re going to send backpacks home with them so that they can eat during the night,” said Fogle.

Fogle has partnered with CHI Saint Joseph and others to recognize that ‘Hunger Doesn’t Take A Spring Break.’ She hopes people will support their effort to combat this issue over the next week.

“We are one of the richest cities in Kentucky. There is no excuse. So come on Lexington,” said Fogle.

They are taking those donations right now at the Northside branch of the public library or you can deliver them straight to the parks starting Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Police are looking for a suspect after they say a Lexington restaurant was robbed. It happened...
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Lexington restaurant
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

Latest News

Wednesday’s approval of Senate Bill 150 caused a lot of reaction inside and outside the state...
‘Anti-trans’ law sees strong reactions from both sides
There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
Franklin County High School is dedicating a new construction project to a teacher who passed...
Project underway at Ky. school to honor memory of beloved teacher
Apple Watch's ECG app allowed Karen Combs and her doctor to reach a diagnosis for a heart issue...
Laurel Co. woman credits Apple Watch with previously-elusive diagnosis of heart issue