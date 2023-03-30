Lexington council member asking for help to keep kids fed over spring break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington council member is asking the people of Lexington for help as she works to feed kids in need over the upcoming spring break.

“Lexington shows up in a big way when there’s natural disasters. In Eastern Kentucky’s floods, in Western Kentucky’s tornadoes but right here we have an epidemic and a pandemic where our children are not getting fed and we are so nervous about the spring break,” said Councilmember Tayna Fogle.

Fogle serves Lexington’s first district and she says that many parents will face challenges next week in feeding their children. That’s because, during spring break, those kids can’t get the school-provided meals they rely on.

So, Councilmember Fogle is calling on the people of Lexington to fill up the Northside branch of the public library so she and her partners can go out into the community and ensure that no child goes home hungry.

They’re inviting all families in need to come to one of five parks next week: Coolavin, Charles Young, Dunbar, Green Scres and Winburn.

“Not only are we going to feed children in the park. We’re going to send backpacks home with them so that they can eat during the night,” said Fogle.

Fogle has partnered with CHI Saint Joseph and others to recognize that ‘Hunger Doesn’t Take A Spring Break.’ She hopes people will support their effort to combat this issue over the next week.

“We are one of the richest cities in Kentucky. There is no excuse. So come on Lexington,” said Fogle.

They are taking those donations right now at the Northside branch of the public library or you can deliver them straight to the parks starting Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.