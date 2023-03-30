Lexington woman wins Legacy Award from National Assoc. of Women Business Owners

Lexington woman wins Legacy Award from National Assoc. of Women Business Owners
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Women in Lexington were recognized for their hard work and philanthropy in the community National Association of Women Business Owners Award Luncheon Wednesday morning.

Ann B. Bakhaus not only helped grow her family’s business, but she’s also a mom and has given back to our community in more ways than one.

“So my dad bought the company in 1948. I took over the company in 1997 and was active in the company for 22 years and three months,” Bakhaus said.

Taking over as president of Kentucky Eagle Inc. was no easy feat, as she was one of only three women wholesalers in the nation.

“I’m going to run it like a family business, and they say, ‘you can’t do that.’ ‘You’ve got 160 employees.’ I said, watch me,” Bakhaus said.

Bakhaus quickly proved she was well-equipped for the challenge.

When I came on, we were exclusive to Anheuser Busch. That means that we could only sell Anheuser Busch products, and we made the decision early on to go nonexclusive,” Bakhaus said. “Finally, we were saying, you know, we’re open for business with everyone,”

The distributor based in Lexington now sells everything from wine and spirits, beer, non-alcoholic drinks and more.

“We were very blessed to get a lot of big names in the beer industry,” Bakhaus said.

Her legacy doesn’t end there. One of her biggest passions is the addition of Town Branch Park to Lexington.

“So my next chapter, I wanted to only work on things that I was truly passionate about and make an impact in this community,” Bakhaus said. “So that’s why I’m working with other folks on town bridge park. 10-acre park right behind Rupp Arena.”

The park will provide over 600 free programs a year for the community. It will also feature an amphitheater, a dog park, a children’s play area and much more.

She’s also left her mark on UK with a charitable contribution of a state-of-the-art building to the University of Kentucky Opera Theater.

“It’s just called taking care of your community, which has been so good to our company since 1948,” said Bakhaus.

Bakhaus still owns Kentucky Eagle Inc. and serves as chairman of the corporation board. She has passed the reigns over to her daughter, Tate, who now serves as president.

Click here to go the National Association of Women Business Owners website.

