Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Police are looking for a suspect after they say a Lexington restaurant was robbed. It happened...
Suspect on the loose after robbery at Lexington restaurant
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Frankfort becomes 3rd city in Kentucky to adopt CROWN Act
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

Latest News

Wednesday’s approval of Senate Bill 150 caused a lot of reaction inside and outside the state...
‘Anti-trans’ law sees strong reactions from both sides
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Another train derailment is causing concern over the safety of the nation's railways. (CNN,...
Another train derails as safety concerns grow
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Agreement in place to return Lolita the orca to the Pacific