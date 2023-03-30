Project underway at Ky. school to honor memory of beloved teacher

Franklin County High School is dedicating a new construction project to a teacher who passed away in 2019.
Franklin County High School is dedicating a new construction project to a teacher who passed away in 2019. An outdoor classroom is being dedicated to the late Adam Hyatt, a beloved teacher who died in a car crash nearly four years ago.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County High School is dedicating a new construction project to a teacher who passed away in 2019.

An outdoor classroom is being dedicated to the late Adam Hyatt, a beloved teacher who died in a car crash nearly four years ago.

“He wasn’t just the academic guy. He was involved in everything. He touched a lot of students while he was here. But, it is a way to extend the way he felt about this school and his students. It’s a way to extend that back to the community and the kids,” said Principal Chris Tracy.

Members of the staff say Hyatt made a mark on the school district and the outdoor classroom project is intended to preserve his legacy by creating something he would love and use in his own classroom.

The project’s budget had to be cut significantly. So, in order to save money and honor one of her son’s favorite teachers, Trina Peiffer found a way to cut costs significantly.

“We figured we could do the work so with volunteer labor, you can get by with a scanty budget,” said Peiffer.

Since the beginning of the week, Franklin County High School students have been taking time out of their busy schedules to honor Hyatt by volunteering.

“I’m just glad to be out here doing something with the school. I won’t be here to experience it, but I’m glad someone else will,” said senior Bryson Howard.

Community support has also poured in for the project, with donations like tables and stools made out of Kentucky native trees., art students decorating and community members dedicating time.

All in hopes to preserve the memory of a beloved faculty memory.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

