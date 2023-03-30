Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Some of the cars are carrying ethanol, and others are carrying a corn syrup liquid.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some with nowhere to go went to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

