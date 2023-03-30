LIVE: 9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in southwestern Kentucky, the military said Thursday.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division helicopters were involved in the crash and confirmed nine crew members died as a result. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families, it said.

The crew members were flying HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters around 10 p.m. local time Wednesday during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Kentucky State Police said the two helicopters crashed in a field area, and no residential damage is being reported. A perimeter was established around the debris field, and the few residents in the area were asked to evacuate.

Law enforcement, military vehicles, and ambulances filed in and out of the perimeter Thursday morning. An American flag could be seen through the side window of one emergency vehicle draped over where a gurney would be placed inside.

An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky. (WSMV)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a message via Twitter late Wednesday night asking for prayers.

“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.

Nick Tomaszewski lives in south Cadiz and often observes helicopters from Fort Campbell pass overhead, but he said the two that flew by on Wednesday night seemed out of the ordinary.

“So it’s nothing out of the norm to see helicopters, we see them all the time, but tonight there were two that were coming kind of straight up over our house, headed straight northbound, Tomaszewski said. “I told my wife, ‘wow, those look really close tonight’ for whatever reason. ... About a minute later, they were coming across and there was a large explosion in the sky almost look like a firework went off. And then the entire tree line lit up.” Tomaszewski said.

State police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed along an Alabama highway during a training exercise, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.