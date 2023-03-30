Two bodies found in Kentucky home

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky State Police says the bodies were found overnight at a home on Topper Creek Road.

Not much information is available right now, but KSP says their investigation is still ongoing.

The coroner says the bodies have been identified, but their names won’t be released publicly yet.

This is a developing story.

