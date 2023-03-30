Why has it been so windy in Lexington this year?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is no stranger to wild wind. It’s knocked out power to millions and caused a lot of damage recently.

Many have been wondering, ‘why is it so windy?’

We have had to deal with some of the wildest wind lately, not only across Kentucky, but the Ohio Valley, that wicked wind causing a lot of trouble and damage.

“You feel it, you never see it, unless it picks up a little bit of dust,” said WKYT Morning Meteorologist Jim Caldwell. “Wind is the atmosphere’s way of trying to transfer energy from one point to another.”

Recently, that wind, we’ll it’s been a little wild.

“The reason why we’ve been dealing with so much wind here lately is we’ve been getting these big-time storm systems that have been blowing by, these intense areas of low pressure,” said Caldwell.

Basically, these low-pressure systems, which mean unsettled weather, quickly intensify, becoming super strong.

“It causes what we call a tight pressure gradient to set up over a location, Kentucky being one of them, and those winds are a lot stronger to that low,” said Caldwell.

And get prepared, we could see wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, this weekend. Be prepared and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.