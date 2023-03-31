Good Question: How does the grand jury and indictment process work?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is a closer look at a legal process we’ve mentioned several times this week.

For the first time ever, a former president had been indicted by a grand jury. So, for today’s Good Question, we look more at that process of how does the grand jury and indictment process works.

A grand jury is a group of people, chosen from a list of prospective jurors, who decide if there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. Unlike most criminal court proceedings, grand jury proceedings are not open to the public. There’s also no judge present.

A prosecutor presents evidence. There may be witnesses, like law enforcement or victims, and then the jury votes. In Kentucky, nine of 12 members must believe there is enough evidence to return an indictment.

If someone is indicted, then an arraignment is scheduled. That’s a type of hearing where charges against someone are formally presented to them. In felony cases, a plea of not guilty will be entered for them. That’s also when decisions on bail can be set by a judge.

Arraignments are really just the beginning of criminal proceedings.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.