Horn signs extension with Northern Kentucky

Lexington native now highest-paid in Horizon League
Darrin Horn has signed a contract extension to remain head coach at Northern Kentucky University.
Darrin Horn has signed a contract extension to remain head coach at Northern Kentucky University.(Northern Kentucky Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKYT) - Darrin Horn and Northern Kentucky University have agreed on a two-year contract extension, the school announced on Friday.

Horn will be the highest-paid men’s basketball coach in the Horizon League.

The new deal will keep the Tates Creek grad at NKU through the 2026-27 season.

“There is great tradition here and I am excited about the shared vision with administration to continue to grow our program together as we serve our student-athletes and the NKU and Northern Kentucky communities,” Horn said.

Horn has spent the past four seasons at Northern Kentucky, leading the Norse to a 79-45 record, winning two Horizon League Tournament titles and making the NCAA Tournament twice.

Last season, NKU won the conference championship with a 22-13 record. The Norse lost to 1-seeded Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

