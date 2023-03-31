Horn signs extension with Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKYT) - Darrin Horn and Northern Kentucky University have agreed on a two-year contract extension, the school announced on Friday.

Horn will be the highest-paid men’s basketball coach in the Horizon League.

The new deal will keep the Tates Creek grad at NKU through the 2026-27 season.

“There is great tradition here and I am excited about the shared vision with administration to continue to grow our program together as we serve our student-athletes and the NKU and Northern Kentucky communities,” Horn said.

Horn has spent the past four seasons at Northern Kentucky, leading the Norse to a 79-45 record, winning two Horizon League Tournament titles and making the NCAA Tournament twice.

Last season, NKU won the conference championship with a 22-13 record. The Norse lost to 1-seeded Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

