How to stay safe when severe storms hit at night?

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, which means our team of meteorologists is tracking severe weather.(MGN)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, which means our team of meteorologists is tracking severe weather.

The strongest line of storms will arrive overnight, which is when the majority of deaths and injuries happen.

Here are tips on staying safe from the storm at night.

We are no stranger to severe weather in central and eastern Kentucky.

“You know there is never a good time of the day for severe weather, but there is an absolute worst time, and that’s in the overnight,” WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said. “When it’s dark, you can’t see what’s going on; let’s face it, most people are asleep.”

That’s when the majority of the injuries and fatalities happen, which is why you need a plan of action.

“Let’s say a tornado warning is issued for where you live. You need to know exactly where you are going to go in your house,” said Bailey.

You may be wondering, ‘when severe weather strikes, where is the safest place, in my house, to go to keep me safe from the storm?’

Keep this in mind, first, avoid windows, doors and outside walls. Cover yourself with blankets or a mattress for protection.

Bad places to go are the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, the garage or outside, on the deck, observing the storm. A basement will always be the safest place; if you can’t make it there, a hallway, a bathroom, stairs or a closet will work.

“It’s always about staying a step ahead of the weather,” Bailey said.

So, keep these three severe weather tips in mind.

  1. Be prepared.
  2. Have a safety plan.
  3. Have a way to get weather warnings.

All of these will keep you and your family safe from the storm.

Don’t forget to have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, including our weather app, our team of meteorologists and a weather radio.

