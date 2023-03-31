Jacob Toppin declares for 2023 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, UK Men’s Basketball player Jacob Toppin announced that he will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Toppin added that the support and passion from Big Blue Nation is something that he will never forget.

Toppin averaged 12.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.

