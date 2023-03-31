Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe storms and strong winds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms have arrived in Kentucky. Some of these storms could be strong to severe at times.

This is a multi-state severe weather event. It will be worse for states west of Kentucky but the potential to see damaging winds and tornadoes is elevated for our region.

Here are some headlines from this event.

Several different rounds of storms will be possible throughout the day

Winds will be an issue all day with some gusts reaching 50-60 MPH

Late Friday night, we will see some of the strongest storms

Those storms will linger through the early morning on Saturday

Winds will not back down until Saturday night

Next week will feature a big temperature surge but it will also include the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.