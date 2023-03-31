Kentucky Newsmakers 4/2: Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Quarles announced for governor nearly a year ago on this program.

Since then he’s traveled the state, taken positions on several issues he’d like to see handled differently in the Commonwealth, and generally stayed out of the back and forth between the two candidates who have led in early polls.

As Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft have fought it out, Quarles appears to have stayed out of the fray.

Quarles bills himself as a farmer but is also a former member of the legislature and he holds a law degree and a doctorate.

This has also been an unusual spring season. We’ll ask Quarles about what agriculture is facing.

