Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana, sports betting bills into law

Governor Andy Beshear has signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in...
Governor Andy Beshear has signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting.
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting.

The medical marijuana bill does not allow smoking marijuana. It’s just in edible, topical, or vapor form.

This law does not go into effect until 2025, and adjustments are expected to be made in the next session.

The sports betting bill will allow Kentuckians to bet on college and pro sports using a computer, phone, or mobile device or by going to a horse track-owned facility in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two bodies found in Kentucky home
House Fire
Retired state trooper found dead after Ky. house fire
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe activity
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe storms and strong winds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Thursday was the final day of Kentucky’s 30-day legislative session.
Three key bills pass General Assembly on final day of session