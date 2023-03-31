Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana, sports betting bills into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting.

The medical marijuana bill does not allow smoking marijuana. It’s just in edible, topical, or vapor form.

This law does not go into effect until 2025, and adjustments are expected to be made in the next session.

The sports betting bill will allow Kentuckians to bet on college and pro sports using a computer, phone, or mobile device or by going to a horse track-owned facility in Kentucky.

