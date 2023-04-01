82-year-old man killed in southern Ky. train crash

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck on Friday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was killed in a train crash in southern Kentucky.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Ware Road and North Highway 1247 in the science hill area.

The driver, 82-year-old George Moore died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

