82-year-old man killed in southern Ky. train crash
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was killed in a train crash in southern Kentucky.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck on Friday.
It happened at the intersection of Ware Road and North Highway 1247 in the science hill area.
The driver, 82-year-old George Moore died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.