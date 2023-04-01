Baseball Wildcats run-rule Missouri (again), 10-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nick Mingione picked up career-win No. 200 on Saturday as his UK Wildcats run-ruled Missouri, 10-0.

UK picks up its seventh series win of the season. The third and final game of the series is Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

The Wildcats scored four in the bottom of the first, including an RBI-single by Hunter Gilliam, who extended his hitting streak to 20 games. Gilliam finished with three hits on the day, including a double in the eighth inning to give the Cats the 10-0 win.

Gilliam raised his season average to .416.

Tyler Bosma (1-0) picks up his first win of the season.

