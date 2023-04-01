Baseball Wildcats run-rule Missouri (again), 10-0

UK takes series with win; Mingione gets win No. 200
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick...
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick Mingione his 200th career win.(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss and Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nick Mingione picked up career-win No. 200 on Saturday as his UK Wildcats run-ruled Missouri, 10-0.

UK picks up its seventh series win of the season. The third and final game of the series is Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

The Wildcats scored four in the bottom of the first, including an RBI-single by Hunter Gilliam, who extended his hitting streak to 20 games. Gilliam finished with three hits on the day, including a double in the eighth inning to give the Cats the 10-0 win.

Gilliam raised his season average to .416.

Tyler Bosma (1-0) picks up his first win of the season.

