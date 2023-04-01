Hiker injured by falling branch in Powell County

Powell County Search & Rescue received a call that a hiker was hit by a falling branch and fell...
Powell County Search & Rescue received a call that a hiker was hit by a falling branch and fell unconscious on the Whittleton Branch Campground hiking trail at around noon on Saturday.(Powell Co. Search & Rescue)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A hiker was injured on a trail in Powell County after high winds brought down branches in the area.

Powell County Search & Rescue received a call that a hiker was hit by a falling branch and fell unconscious on the Whittleton Branch Campground hiking trail at around noon on Saturday.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the hiker’s head wounds as crews worked to free him from under the fallen branch using a chainsaw.

The hiker was taken from the trail for further medical treatment.

Powell County Search & Rescue advise hikers to stay aware of falling trees and branches due to the high winds throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
Severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

Latest News

Transy's Dasia Thornton celebrates the school's first national championship.
Perfection! Transy women complete unbeaten season, win DIII national championship
One adult male was transported to the hospital after crews extricated him from the vehicle. He...
One male left with life-threatening injuries following accident
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
One dead after Scott Co. crash
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Norfolk Southern train collided with a pickup truck...
82-year-old man killed in southern Ky. train crash