Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a high pressure, which takes control of our weather, engineering a nice end to the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Sunday, as highs warm to the lower 60s.

Showers and storms return on Monday sticking around through midweek. Our best chances for showers and storms arrive on Wednesday.

Highs could warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

