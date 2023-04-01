Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Sunshine and Highs in the 60s on Sunday
Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Sunday, as highs warm to the lower 60s.
Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Sunday, as highs warm to the lower 60s.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a high pressure, which takes control of our weather, engineering a nice end to the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Sunday, as highs warm to the lower 60s.

Showers and storms return on Monday sticking around through midweek. Our best chances for showers and storms arrive on Wednesday.

Highs could warm to the lower 80s by Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

