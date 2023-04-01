The Kentucky Theater welcomes Transylvania fans to a watch party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The transylvania women’s basketball team created quite a following in the kentucky area. They played in the national championship today in Dallas, so for fans who decided to stay in Kentucky, The Kentucky Theater hosted a watch party free to the public.

This is the first time in history the women’s team has made it to the NCAA Division III national championship.

While most families of the team are watching live, students are cheering on some of their fellow classmates on the big screen.

“We know everyone who is playing on the court right now, so watching people that I was just in class last week play for their first national championship is such a big deal and we are so excited,” said senior Caroline Schutt who has friends on the team.

But it’s not just friends of the basketball team in attendance, it’s all members of the Transylvania community.

Manager of The Kentucky Theater, Fred Mills, came in on the weekend to work behind the concessions stand. He says watch parties like these are something he enjoys doing.

“It’s a service to the community. Folks come in free and they buy concessions and it’s a camaraderie with the townspeople and students,” said Mills.

With all eyes on the screen, fans watched as Transylvania completed a perfect season, and made history for the university.

