No. 16 Kentucky baseball run rules No. 25 Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Ryan Waldschmidt pulverized a 457-foot three-run home run in the first inning as part of a four RBI night as No. 16 Kentucky run-ruled No. 25 Missouri 12-2 in seven innings on a wild weather night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats now are 23-3 overall and 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference. They have won 19 of their past 20 games.

Four different Cats had two hits and four had multiple RBI as infielder Jase Felker delivered a two-run walk-off extra base hit to send everyone to drier, calmer ground on Friday night. First baseman Hunter Gilliam also homered and extended his hit streak to 19 games.

Missouri took a 1-0 lead by taking advantage of an uncharacteristically wild Darren Williams, although he did earn the win by finishing five innings and allowing only two runs on two hits. It didn’t last long when UK put up a five-spot in its half of the first and never looked back, finishing off the Tigers in a wind-blown drizzle.

