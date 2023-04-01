No. 16 Kentucky baseball run rules No. 25 Missouri

The Wildcats move to 6-1 in SEC play on windy, rainy Friday night in Lexington
The Wildcats move to 6-1 in SEC play on windy, rainy Friday night in Lexington
The Wildcats move to 6-1 in SEC play on windy, rainy Friday night in Lexington(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Ryan Waldschmidt pulverized a 457-foot three-run home run in the first inning as part of a four RBI night as No. 16 Kentucky run-ruled No. 25 Missouri 12-2 in seven innings on a wild weather night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats now are 23-3 overall and 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference. They have won 19 of their past 20 games.

Four different Cats had two hits and four had multiple RBI as infielder Jase Felker delivered a two-run walk-off extra base hit to send everyone to drier, calmer ground on Friday night. First baseman Hunter Gilliam also homered and extended his hit streak to 19 games.

Missouri took a 1-0 lead by taking advantage of an uncharacteristically wild Darren Williams, although he did earn the win by finishing five innings and allowing only two runs on two hits. It didn’t last long when UK put up a five-spot in its half of the first and never looked back, finishing off the Tigers in a wind-blown drizzle.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two bodies found in Kentucky home
House Fire
Retired state trooper found dead after Ky. house fire
There’s over 100 arcade games, a bowling alley, laser tag and a whole lot more. Something for...
Doors open for Lexington’s new option for family fun
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Latest News

The Transylvania women’s basketball team is down in Dallas, Texas, getting ready to play in...
Undefeated Transylvania women set for DIII Championship on Saturday
Transylvania women set to play for national championship
WATCH | Transylvania women set to play for national championship
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow calls an audible against the Kansas City Chiefs...
Burrow, Bengals make contract pact
Darrin Horn has signed a contract extension to remain head coach at Northern Kentucky University.
Horn signs extension with Northern Kentucky